T20 World Cup: India Storm to Eight-wicket Win to Boost Semis Hopes

KL Rahul slammed the second fastest fifty by an Indian in T20I history as India overhauled the target of 86 in mete 6.3 overs to crush Scotland by eight wickets and improve their net-run rate and swapped places with Afghanistan to claim the third spot in their Group 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. Rahul completed his fifty in 18 deliveries before holing out off the next but not before blasting six fours and three sixes as India finished with 89/2 in reply to Scotland’s 85-all out.

India needed to chase down the target in 43 deliveries to jump past Afghanistan’s net run rate but they did it in just 39. Rohit Sharma was also at his aggressive best, hitting 30 off 16 with five fours and a six. Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs - a six to seal the deal.

The win, India’s second in fourth match, has kept them alive in the semi-finals race but they still need Afghanistan beat New Zealand on Sunday to ensure a three-way tie as far as points go in their group and then beat Namibia to bolster their chances.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as India bowled out Scotland for a paltry 85. Indian bowlers rattled the Scotland batting after skipper Virat Kohli, on his 33rd birthday, won his first toss of the tournament and invited the opposition to bat in Dubai.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer afer the batsman’s seven-ball struggle at the crease. It was a maiden wicket for Bumrah.

George Munsey counter-attacked as he smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for three successive boundaries but Shami cut short the openers’ stay on 24.

Jadeja came in to bowl after the first six overs of powerplay and made an instant impact with twin strikes to send back Richie Berrington, bowled without scoring a run, and Matthew Cross, who was trapped lbw for two.

With Scotland’s top four back in the dugout at 29, Calum MacLeod and Michael Leask put up some resistence during their 29-run stand.

Jadeja broke through with his left-arm spin as he sent back Leask lbw for 21 and Ashwin got Chris Greaves out for one. MacLeod, who made 16, and Mark Watt also attempted to get some respect to the total but Shami returned to pick up two wickets in one over and Bumrah wrapped up the innings in 17.4 overs.

