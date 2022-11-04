'They Want to Ensure India's Place in Semi-Final at Any Cost': Shahid Afridi Accuses ICC of Being Biased

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made serious allegations over the International Cricket Council (ICC) following India’s 5-run win against Bangladesh in Adelaide. A few incidents from the game have raised questions about the conduct of Wednesday’s Super 12 game between the Asian teams.

Firstly, Kohli’s gesture towards the square-leg umpire for a no-ball sparked an uproar. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan went closer to the Indian batter as he was seemingly unpleased. In the second innings, the rain halted the play for a while and before its resumption, Shakib was seen having a word with the umpires. He later revealed that it was the conversation about the revised playing conditions. Also, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan pointed out a fake fielding attempt from the Indian team before the rain break that had gone unnoticed.

And now, Afridi has alleged that the ICC is being ‘unfair’ and ‘supporting’ India. Speaking on Pakistan’s Samaa TV show, Afridi accused the global cricketing body of being inclined towards India.

“You saw how wet the ground was. But ICC is inclined towards India. They want to ensure India reaches the semis at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated India vs Pakistan & will get the best umpire awards,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

“Given the amount of rain that happened, the game resumed immediately after the break. It is very evident that many things were involved, the ICC, India playing (the game), and the pressure that comes with it, there are many factors involved. But Litton’s batting was amazing. He played positive cricket. After six overs, we felt that if Bangladesh didn’t lose wickets for another 2-3 overs, they would have won the match. Overall, the fight shown by Bangladesh was brilliant,” he added.

The rain forced a revision of playing conditions as Bangladesh needed to chase 151 in 16 overs. They were already 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score and needed 85 runs off overs after the resumption of the game.

But soon after the break, Liton Das, who smashed a 21-ball fifty, got run out and the Bangladesh batting line-up started to collapse. The Indian bowlers made a startling comeback, restricting the opponents to 145/6.

India are now placed at the top of the Group 2 points table. They are almost in the semi-finals and a victory against Zimbabwe on Sunday will confirm their qualification.

