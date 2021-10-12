T20 World Cup: IPL Stars to Stay Back in Dubai to Assist Team India in Nets

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin just a couple of days after the final of IPL 2021, and this will be the last time Virat Kohli leads the Indian T20 team. Under Kohli’s captaincy, India has not been able to win an ICC tournament so far, but everyone hopes that he breaks this hoodoo in his final hurrah as captain of the side.

Now, there are reports that the BCCI has asked the top performers of IPL to stay back with the Indian team and assist them in the nets.

According to reports in Cricbuzz, the selectors have identified RCB bowler Harshal Patel, KKR batsman Venkatesh Iyer and another KKR bowler to stay back and provide support to the Indian players ahead of the T20 World Cup. Two of these players will be asked to stay behind in Dubai, where the Indian players are currently quarantined.

The BCCI could well ask the players to link up with the team after the IPL 2021 playoff is over and it will be easier for the players to move from one bubble to the next.

Changes can happen in the Indian team till October 15

The report also says that BCCI has time until October 15 to make any changes if they want to the T20 World Cup squad. The ICC has extended the squad final deadline for the teams participating in the Super-12 until October 15. The teams, which are in the Super-12 stage, can change the squad up to 7 days before their match. If reports are to be believed, there are concerns over the fitness of Hardik Pandya. If the all-rounder is not fit enough to bowl, either Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar can be included in the team in his place.

