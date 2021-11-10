T20 World Cup | It Was Bit of a Whirl At The End: Daryl Mitchell After Match-Winning Knock Against England

Daryl Mitchell, on Wednesday, played one of the most important knocks in New Zealand cricket history to guide his team to the maiden T20 World Cup final with a 5-wicket win over England. Mitchell smashed unbeaten 72 runs to guide his team to an emphatic win an over to spare. At one moment, New Zealand were way behind in the game and Mitchell was struggling to connect the boundaries but the Kiwi opener stood the ground and smashed bowlers all around the park in the business end to become a hero.

After the match, Mitchell said that he couldn’t remember what was going on during the last few overs as he smashed Chris Woakes for a couple of sixes and a four in the penultimate over.

“It was a bit of a whirl at the end there. I couldn’t remember what was going on, but I’m happy I got the job done," Mitchell said in the post-match presentation after being named Man of the Match.

The 30-year-old started his innings a bit slow but he picked at the right time as his innings was laced with 4 sixes and as many as fours.

The Kiwi opener talked about the tricky chase and said, “It was a challenging surface, with the new ball, and it was two-paced."

Micthell shared a crucial 82-run stand for the third wicket Devon Conway (46) which stabilize the New Zealand innings after the early blows of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson. In the business end, Jimmy Neesham (27) joined Mitchell in the middle which changed the course of the game. The southpaw played some free-flowing shots which shifted the momentum in the Kiwis’ favour. The duo shared a 40-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Mitchell heaped praise on Neesham and said the southpaw put New Zealand back in the game with his power-hitting.

“The way Conway set the platform and Neesh hit a few out of the ground was amazing. We knew one or two good overs would do it, and we got the momentum back thanks to Neesham’s hitting," he said.

Mitchell’s father, who is New Zealand’s rugby legend, was also present in the stadium to witness his son’s masterclass. The Kiwi opener said that it was a proud moment for him to play such a knock in front of his father.

“With what’s going on around the world right now, it’s amazing that my old man travelled half way around the world to watch me play, so this is a proud moment," he concluded.

