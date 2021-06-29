T20 World Cup: 'It Was Not an Easy Decision & We Mulled Over it for Months' -- Jay Shah on Shifting Tournament to UAE

After the T20 World Cup was shifted out of India, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the “safety of players and other stakeholders" was the prime reason behind shifting the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “We wanted to apprise you that we have discussed this issue with ICC and have had several rounds of discussions internally," Jay Shah said in a letter to all members of BCCI.

ALSO READ - India Skipper Mithali Raj Sets World Record For Longest Career In Cricket

“After much deliberation, it has been decided that safety of players and other stakeholders is of paramount importance, and keeping that in mind, it is best that we shift the ICC T20 World Cup to the United Arab Emirates.

“It was not an easy decision and we mulled over it for months, constantly keeping an eye on the COVID situation all along. However, with the second wave causing such devastation, the decision ultimately boiled down to the safety and well-being of the players and organizers. There is nothing more that we could have wanted than to host this prestigious tournament in India, but it was not to be," the letter further read.

The BCCI though still has the hosting right, as claried by the ICC. “On the brighter side, the BCCI remains the host for the ICC T20 World Cup and with its prior experience in hosting IPL in UAE, we can say with certainty that it will be hosted smoothly, and the BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it an unprecedented success," he said.

ALSO READ - Former India Cricketer Fined Rs 5K for Dumping Garbage in Goa Village

“We thank you for your continued support and we hope that you will give your unflinching support on this issue as well, as you have done in the past," he added.

On the other hand the IPL 2021 will be completed in the UAE, just before the T20 World Cup starts. The IPL is set to get underway on September 19 and the final is to be played on October 15.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here