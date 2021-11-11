T20 World Cup: James Neesham Remaines Expressionless While New Zealand Players Celebrate Semi-final Win. Here's Why

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham played a pivotal role in guiding his team into the T20 World Cup final on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. During the chase of 167, he blasted 27 runs off just 11 deliveries to provide a much-needed boost to the Kiwi innings, especially after a limping start.

But before he could finish the game with Daryl Mitchell, Neesham holed out to England captain Eoin Morgan, attempting to clear the fence against Adil Rashid’s bowling. He walked back to the dug out after smashing a boundary and three sixes during his stint at the crease.

Following Nesham’s departure, Mitchell clobbered a coupled of maximums and a boundary off Chris Waokes as New Zealand cruised into the final with a 5-wicket win. It was a moment that forced the Kiwi players and fans jump off their seats. The likes of Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips and assistant bowling coach Shane Bond, to name a few, celebrated the moment with a loud cheer. But there were two individuals who maintained their calm.

While captain Kane Williamson looked calm and sported a smile on his face, Neesham was only one who neither moved an inch nor gave any expression on the thrilling victory. Instead, he kept on sitting with a palm face and hands folded. He sat there while his teammates went inside the dressing room to celebrate even more.

As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, the fans couldn’t lost their cool and wondered why is he so unfazed when the team has just reached the final of a World Cup.

But soon, the allrounder came up with a tweet where he almost gave it out why was he so serious. He wrote, “Job finshed? I don’t think so.”

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

Well, that could be an indication that Neesham already has his eyes on the big final on Sunday and he isn’t going to lose his temperament unless his team lifts the maiden T20 World title.

Neesham’s innings was the turning point for New Zealand. After losing Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson early in the chase, a win looked extremely difficult for the Kiwis. But Mitchell held the nerve and scored an unbeaten 72 and got the extra push from the all-rounder towards the end.

It turned out to be sweet ending for the Black Caps. They have avenged the loss of 2019 World Cup final, after all.

