T20 World Cup: Jason Roy Breaks Into Tears After Getting Injured During South Africa Clash - WATCH

England dealt with a major blow on Saturday as opener Jason Roy suffered a calf injury during the chase of 190 against South Africa in Sharjah. The injury seemed serious as the English could barely walk and hobbled off the pitch.

The incident happened off the first ball of the fifth over when Jos Buttler called through for a single. Roy took off from the non-striker’s end and picked up the injury midway. He started limping and completed the run on one foot after which he dropped to the ground in pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Stalwarts-Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo-Bow Out Of International Cricket With Fanfare

Roy broke down into tears as he was retired hurt, with Moeen Ali coming in at No. 3. After getting attended by the physio, he had to leave the field with support from Tom Curran.

No yaar ,Jason Roy .One more injury for England.HOPE JASON ROY WILL FINE .#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/i44G6y8Dt0— MD Shoaib (@drewmaccynt) November 6, 2021

Following the conclusion of the game, he was seen walking with a crutch as he came on the field to congratulate the opposition players on their victory.

This is pain, get well soon Jason Roy. pic.twitter.com/wfjIJqTcGh— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2021

“It obviously didn’t look great. We’ll wait until tomorrow to see what his movement is like before we send him for a scan and go from there. We’re all hopeful that he comes through in some manner or there’s some remedy to get him through one or two games, but we need to do what’s best for Jason and the team,” said England captain Eoin Morgan at the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ | It Doesn’t Mean Too Much in the Context: Rassie van der Dussen After Being Awarded Man of the Match

South Africa defeated England by 10 runs in their last Super 12 game in Group 1 in Sharjah but couldn’t make it to the semi-finals due to a lesser net run rate. After setting a 190-run target, the Proteas were required to restrict the Three Lions to 131 in order to ensure their qualification and knock Australia out. However, they failed to do that and ended their campaign with a fine win.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here