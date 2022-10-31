T20 World Cup Latest Points Table Update After AUS vs IRE: Defending Champions Australia Rise to Second Spot in Group 1

Australia keep their hopes of finishing among the top two of Group 1 alive after an impressive victory over Ireland in a Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba on Monday. It was an all-round performance from the defending champions but they would have liked a bigger winning margin than what they eventually managed – by 42 runs – which could have helped them to a better net run-rate than England.

Australia started their campaign on a bad note after New Zealand pummelled them by 89 runs in Sydney. They bounced back in style though, beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Perth but their hopes were dented after the contest against England was washed out due to rain.

Against Ireland, they needed to win big and at one stage it looked like they will achieve that target but Lorcan Tucker played a fine innings of 71 not out reduce the margin. Australia needed to win by at least 75 runs to get ahead of England’s NRR.

Batting first, Australia posted a challenging 179/5 in 20 overs thanks to a fine half-century from their captain Aaron Finch. And then they reduced Ireland to a sorry 25/5 in four overs before Tucker led a lone battle to keep Ireland in the contest. However, wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Group 1 Points Table Update

This was Australia’s fourth match and second win of the Super 12. With that, they have taken their points tally to five and taken the second spot but the NRR is still -0.304. They are on level terms with New Zealand on points but the Kiwis have a game in hand and have a superior NRR of 3.850.

England with one win, a defeat and a no result have three points and have slipped to the third spot. However, like New Zealand, they have a game in hand and a NRR of 0.239.

Ireland, who lost their second match of the round, are now fourth with three points and NRR of -1.544.

Afghanistan (2 points, NRR -0.620) and Sri Lanka (2 points, -0.890) occupy the fifth and sixth spots respectively.

