T20 World Cup: Mashrafe Mortaza Says Bangladesh Players Succumbed to Pressure after Board's Criticism

Bangladesh registered one of their poorest runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. The Tigers lost all five of their league matches, and also came under fire from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) which criticised the team’s performance. Bangladesh pacer and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has now called out his country’s cricket board for not showing support when the players were not doing well. In fact, he has held BCB responsible for Bangladesh’s early exit from the showpiece event, saing the players “succumbed to the pressure” after the board’s criticism.

Mahmudullah and Co. lost each of their five Group 1, Super 12 matches. The team were out of contention even before their match against Australia and earlier last month BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon had slammed the team for not living up to the expectations. The team fell out of the semi-final race with a string of defeats to Sri Lanka, West Indies, England and South Africa. While the skipper backed the team in the post-game press conferences, Bangladesh could not get the much-needed support from BCB.

Mortaza said the board’s criticism didn’t help the Tigers mentally during the tournament and the veteran pacer also believes that BCB should have been more patient and empathetic towards the players.

“The players succumbed to the pressure that came from the board’s criticism," CricTracker quoted the former captain as saying to Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo. “Cricketers try to find solace in the cricket board during bad times. BCB should have been more patient. If a player doesn’t do well, you can drop him after the tournament but as long as they are in the tournament, it is better not to talk about them.”

Bangladesh heads back with no points in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing World Cup and their previous defeat to Australia has ruled them out of direct qualification for the Super 12 stage of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

