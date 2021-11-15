T20 World Cup: Mentally Fresh Australia Peak at the Right Time

Australia’s cricketers are hard as they come.

Traditionally they are the kind that ask no quarter and if any is offered are likely to spit in the face of what was being suggested.

They are coached by Justin Langer, the West Australian who was a curmudgeon all his playing days and one half of an opening partnership with Matthew Hayden.

When they won their first International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup, Langer was in the background and Aaron Finch, the captain was nowhere to be seen.

Finch knows that the United Arab Emirates is not his friend when it comes to T20 cricket. He averages 12.08 in the country over 12 matches, and has contributed next to nothing with the bat in this tournament.

And yet, he was instrumental in Australia’s victorious ride.

At the end of the tournament Finch was asked who backed David Warner and how, and the questioner suggested that nobody expected Warner to do well, much less be the Player of the Tournament.

“You didn’t expect it?” Finch shot back. “Without a word of a lie, I promise you, I called Justin Langer a few months ago and said, ‘Don’t worry about Davey, he’ll be Man of the Tournament.’ When his back is against the wall, that’s when you get the very, very best of David Warner. It was a special finish to the tournament for him, the last couple of knocks.” said Finch, who conceded that he thought Adam Zampa should have walked away with the award.

Not long ago, Warner, dumped by Sunrisers Hyderabad, was in Dubai, left to stare at the walls of his hotel room after being left out, and here he was, being feted as the man who was the engine-room of his team’s success.

Overall, Australia just peaked at the right time, and they are a team who know how to win once they get into the knockouts.

Their bowling was not exceptional, their batting was patchy, but overall they were just too strong.

There was a moment after the final, when players were being interviewed here and there, when Josh Hazlewood said that he and Pat Cummins had benefited from being a part of the Indian Premier League, with Mitchell Starc looking on.

Starc, who pulled out of the IPL, the second half of which was played in the United Arab Emirates, was pummelled for 60 runs from his four overs.

But, if playing in the IPL benefited a few, there was also a case to be made for Australia being the freshest team in the tournament, at least mentally.

This team has played there fewest series, fewest matches, and toured nowhere since the pandemic’s effects kicked in.

They have not been in the kind of bio-secure bubbles that have become a way of life for some teams.

Instead, they came into this tournament with a risk of being undercooked.

Australia’s T20 record was poor. They had lost the last five of their bilateral engagements in this format.

But, equally their best players had not been involved in these assignments in any consistent manner.

That being the case, they should have struggled to play as a team.

But they did not.

When they turned up for the World Cup, they were far from favourites, but, as the competition wore on, they became more and more like the Australia of old.

The manner in which they pushed Mitchell Marsh, who was player of the final for his unbeaten 77, was typically Australian.

“Mitch’s move to No. 3 was a really important one in the West Indies. We felt as though he’s someone who could play — he obviously plays fast bowling very well. Growing up at the WACA, he’s very, very dominant off the back foot. He’s someone who loves the contest, loves the challenge,” said Finch. “And we just backed him from the start. We committed to him batting No. 3 for a long time. He knew that, and that was — that’s all you need sometimes. You need a little bit of backing and you need some confidence from everybody else.

Finch did another thing exceptionally well. He won six of the seven tosses for his team in the tournament. It has been suggested, tongue-in-cheek, that he should have been the player of the tournament for this alone, given how much of a role the toss has played.

Jokes apart, Finch can hold his head high, for upholding a winning Australian tradition. And Warner will laugh all the way to the bank when the next IPL auction comes up.

It’s a win-win situation all around.

