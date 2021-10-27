T20 World Cup: Mohammad Hafeez Dedicates Win Over New Zealand to Pakistan Security Forces

Pakistan held their nerves against New Zealand in the low-scoring match on Tuesday in Sharjah, and registered their second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2021. Babar Azam-led side chased 138 runs on the loss of five wickets with eight balls to spare. Pacer Haris Rauf produced four dismissals, while the chase was led by opener Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali. Senior batter Mohammad Hafeez dedicated the victory to “all security forces of Pakistan”.

Notably, New Zealand last month had pulled out of their tour in Pakistan at the last minute citing security reasons. The decision was condemned by several cricket biggies in Pakistan.

“Dedicating this win to all security forces of Pakistan. Well done boys keep working hard for [the] Cup. In Shaa Allah. Pakistan Zindabad,” said Hafeez on Twitter.

Dedicating this win to all security forces of Pakistan 🇵🇰. Well done boys keep working hard for 🏆 In Shaa Allah. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad. #PakvsNewzealand #Worldcup2021 pic.twitter.com/bLDK9jdWeg— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 26, 2021

The clash between Pakistan and New Zealand was expected to be an interesting one. Pakistan invited the Kiwis to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell were looking good, but Haris Rauf struck in the last over of the powerplay and clean bowled Guptill on 17. Mitchell soon followed and departed on 27.

Skipper Kane Williamson (25) took forward the innings with Devon Conway (27), but Rauf at the end ensured New Zealand were restricted to 138.

While defending their not so decent total, the Kiwis kept the game interesting as they sent Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Hafeez in regular succession. Experienced Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali’s quickfire, however, marked Pakistan’s comeback and eventual win by five wickets.

Pakistan is now on top of the table in Group 2 with two wins in two games. Afghanistan is on the second spot, whereas India is second last. Pakistan will face neighbour Afghanistan in their next outing on October 29 at Dubai International Stadium.

