T20 World Cup: Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik - Who Should Replace Jasprit Bumrah

India’s worst fear has come true. Or at least it looks that way. According to some reports India’s spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While the fans may take some time to move on from this news, the Indian doesn’t have this luxury. They need to think and think fast. While no one can fill Bumrah’s shoes, someone would have to fill his spot at least. But who?

Let’s see the possible options India has:

Mohammad Shami:

The most likely replacement for Bumrah is Shami, or at least that’s what the fans think. Interestingly, Shami hasn’t played a T20 for India since the last year’s T20 World Cup. But he did play the other two formats. In 2022, Shami has taken 13 wickets in 5 Tests at an average of 34.46. In 3 ODIs, he has picked 4 wickets at an average of 29.25.

Although he did do a pretty good job for his IPL team Gujarat Titans who won their first IPL in their very first year of participation. Shami was in the plans for Australia and the South Africa series but he caught covid right before their first game in Mohali. Will he get a chance in the world cup, we’ll have to wait and see.

Mohammed Siraj:

Now this is also a very interesting option. Siraj has been named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the ongoing South Africa series. What’s interesting to see here is that Siraj last played a T20I for India back in February against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. Since then, he was never in the scheme of things.

Siraj also had a mediocre IPL performance. He picked just 9 wickets in the 15 matches he played. Does this performance call for a callback in the T20 side? Well, the Indian team thinks so. Siraj would have this series against the Proteas to prove his mettle and find a seat on that plane to Australia.

And if the reports are to be believed then in all likelihood Siraj, with one more seamer (we’ll tell you who further in the video), will also travel with the Indian team to Perth on October 6. It means that with Shami and Chahar already in the reserves, India is planning to have a strong backup ready.

Umesh Yadav:

Umesh got retained as Shami’s replacement for the ongoing series

against the Proteas too. Umesh had made his return to the Indian T20I side after a three-year interval. Now many think that this is a step back instead of going forward.

Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to express his views, saying that ‘plans had gone awry’ for the Men in Blue.

He tweeted, “Since the last World Cup, India has played loads of T20i games but Md. Shami and Umesh Yadav didn’t feature in any one of them…and with just four weeks to the World Cup, both have become a part of the plans. Plans gone a little awry?”

Even skipper Rohit Sharma explained the reason behind going for Umesh Yadav first over Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

“Guys like Umesh, Shami, who have been bowling for a long time, they do not need to be playing a format to be considered. They have proven themselves as players in whichever format they have played. Guys like Umesh and Shami, if they are fit and fine, they will be called back. We don’t need to look at their form, we saw how Umesh bowled in the IPL,” the skipper said.

Deepak Chahar:

Deepak Chahar is also one of the front runners along with Shami. Chahar showed his class in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. In his 4

overs, Chahar took 2 wickets giving away only 24 runs at an economy of 6. So does he make it to the team straight away? Well it’s still tough to say because Deepak has played very less T20s this year. Only 5. He even missed the IPL this year owing to a back injury. So while he may look good now, it may prove to be a little risky too.

Umran Malik:

Well first things first, Umran Malik is most probably flying to Australia. Yes, he is the second seamer along with Siraj who is getting an opportunity to travel down under with the team. Umran has played 18 T20s this year and has taken 26 wickets at an economy of 9.44.

Now this may not be a splendid performance but he has something which all the other Indian bowlers lack, specially now without Bumrah, and that is pace. He bowls fast. And having a good speed on the Australian decks can come in very handy. But is he ready for a stage like World Cup? That is a bigger question here.

Playing XI looks pretty far for him right now. But will he find a place in the squad? We’ll have to wait and see.

CONCLUSION:

One spot. Too many names. It would be a headache for the team management to pick the right one. And no matter who they pick, if god forbid he fails, a lot of questions would be raised. Team India is already being questioned for not handling Bumrah’s injury well.

The last time India played in Australia with their main players out with injuries, they returned with the Border Gavaskar trophy after a historic win at Gabba. Will the Indian team, without Jadeja and Bumrah, be able to create history and lift their second T20 World Cup? Let’s wait and see.

