T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami Relaxes at a Park Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash, See Pictures

Ahead of the much awaited match with Pakistan on Sunday, India pacer Mohammed Shami was seen chilling at a park in Australia. The veteran pacer posted a picture of his ‘me time’ on Twitter.

Dressed in a blue denim, a beige T-shirt topped by a cap, the seasoned pacer posed for the camera with a smile.

In one picture, Shami, seated on a bench, could be seen busy with his phone.

Soon after the photos surfaced online, fans rallied in the replies section wishing the pacer luck for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Shami, who was initially kept among the traveling reserves for the T20 World Cup, made it to the main squad as a replacement for star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

With Team India missing their premier speedster Bumrah due to a back injury, Shami will be leading the attack and hoping to use all his experience to help his team lay hands on the trophy they last win in 2007.

Shami, with his experience and ability to pick wickets at crucial junctures of the game, is sure to be a great asset for skipper Rohit Sharma on the fast and bouncy pitches in Australia.

In India’s warm-up match against Australia, Shami showed his class in a tricky situation. With Australia requiring just 11 runs off 6 balls, skipper Rohit decided to entrust Shami with it.

The wily bowler claimed three wickets and gave away just four runs to win the match for his team.

The 32-year-old has plenty of experience of playing in Australian conditions.

In this year’s Indian Premier League too, Shami displayed his ability to bowl in the death overs. He played a pivotal role in debutant Gujarat Titans’ triumph in the IPL and finished as the highest wicket-taker for his team, picking up 20 wickets in 16 games.

The Super 12 stage of the T20I World Cup is set to kickstart with the clash of hosts and defending champions Australia with New Zealand on Saturday at Sydney Cricket Ground. The high stakes Indo-Pak encounter will unfold at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

