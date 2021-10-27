T20 World Cup: Namibia Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First Against Scotland

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Erasmus said that his team is unchanged from their win against Ireland in the final Round 1 match. “The dew plays a big role and we have a strong bowling attack, so we hope we can perform. It was an emotional group stage, and we have to regroup after that. (David) Wiese is a great performer, but 10 other guys are raring to go today. There’s a lot of potential and we want to unleash them as well. We play with each other often, so we know them."

Scotland have a stand-in skipper in Richie Berrington as Kyle Coetzer is out of the playing eleven due to a finger injury. Berrington said that Craig Wallace filled in for Coetzer in the eleven. “We are putting the Afghanistan (match) to one side now, and we are happy with the cricket we are playing. It doesn’t throw us off, and we are ready to get back on track. Namibia are a strong side, but we are ready and raring to go."

Playing XIs;

Scotland: George Munsey, Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Craig Wallace, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif and Bradley Wheal

Namibia: Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz

