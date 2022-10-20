T20 World Cup: No Ashwin, Pant in Harbhajan Singh's India XI For Crucial Pakistan Clash

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked his India’s playing XI for the mega clash against arch-rivals against Pakistan in the opening match of T20 World Cup. The high-octane clash will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

India will look to take revenge for the last year’s defeat in the same tournament. The Men in Blue will miss the services of injured Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the tournament but the selectors have picked a strong team from the best options available.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will enter the tournament with boosted confidence after a series win over Australia and South Africa. They also had an impressive show in the warm-up match against the hosts at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Harbhajan Singh picked his XI for the Indian team as his team consisted of five batters, one all-rounder, two spinners and three pacers.

“I feel the team is straightforward. I feel Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel will be in the team. Yuzi Chahal will play along with them. After that Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami,” Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports.

The veteran off-spinner snubbed Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Hooda from his XI.

“This is my choice. Harshal Patel might not get a chance. I feel Deepak Hooda and R Ashwin will not get a chance in the first few games. I am seeing this as the starting XI,” he added.

Harbhajan heaped huge praise on Mohammed Shami and wants him to live up to expectations as the premier pacer will be bigger in Bumrah’s absence.

“Shami getting fit is a good sign for the Indian team. The style of bowler he is, experience matters a lot on the big stage. Shami’s role becomes even bigger with Bumrah not being there. We hope that he lives up to those expectations,” he said.



He further suggested that Ashwin might not get a chance in initial matches as Axar Patel currently has an advantage.

“I don’t think R Ashwin will get a chance because the batting looks slightly long with Axar Patel’s presence. If Axar Patel doesn’t play, you cannot depend so much on R Ashwin’s batting in T20Is, he is good in the longest format,” he added.

