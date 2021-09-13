T20 World Cup: None of The 5 Title Winning Captains to Feature in This Edition

The T20 World Cup is fast approaching and all the 16 participating nations have announced their squads. The Indian team will go into the competition under the captaincy of Virat Kohli for the very first time.

However, the 5 captains that have won the T20 World Cup so far will not feature in this edition. The World Cup will be held in the UAE and Oman from 17 October to 14 November.

This will be the 7th season of the T20 World Cup. Darren Sammy of West Indies and MS Dhoni of India have featured in 2 finals each, which is the most by any captain. While Sammy won both the titles, Dhoni led India to win the title in the inaugural edition back in 2007. In 2014, Sri Lanka, under the captaincy of Lasith Malinga, defeated India. Younis Khan led Pakistan to the title in 2009 while England bagged the title under Paul Collingwood in 2010. All these five captains will not be seen in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli has been named captain of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. MS Dhoni has been appointed mentor of the side. Dhoni has four T20 titles. Apart from the World Cup, he has also won the IPL title three times.

Rohit Sharma is the vice-captain of the team. He has won the IPL 5 times so far. There is enough pedigree and experience in the Indian camp and Virat Kohli would be hopeful that he bags the first ICC trophy under his captaincy.

If we take a look at the 16 participating nations, England’s Eoin Morgan is the most experienced captain. He has captained the team in 64 T20 matches so far. Under Morgan’s captaincy, England reached the T20 World Cup final in 2016 but lost the title to West Indies.

