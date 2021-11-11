T20 World Cup: On Fans’ Demand, Shaheen Shah Afridi Emulates Dismissals of Rohit, Rahul & Kohli - WATCH

Young Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in dream form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. In the campaign opener against arch-rivals India, he rose to the occasion by dismissing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck, KL Rahul for 3 and then Virat Kohli, later in the innings, for 57.

Afridi’s magical bowling figures of 3 for 31 laid the foundation for Pakistan’s first-ever victory against India in a World Cup match. He bagged the Player of the Match award for his historic outing with the ball as Pakistan outclassed India, registering a memorable 10-wicket win.

Following a terrific start to their T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan carried on the momentum further pretty well as it’s the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Before they lock horns with Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday, a video of Shaheen Afridi is doing rounds on social media.

In the clip shot by a spectator, the youngster could be seen interacting with the audience and responding to their request of imitating the wickets of Indian batters. When the crowd chanted Rohit-Rohit, Afridi re-enacted how the India vice-captain was trapped in front.

The audience then shouted Rahul’s and in reply, the Pakistan pacer emulated the way the India opener lost his wicket.

The crowd then urged Afridi for a replay of Kohli’s dismissal. The youngster obliged and played a mock-pull shot, the same way India skipper lost his wicket after scoring a half-century.

Afridi has so far scalped a total of 6 wickets from 5 games and have conceded 134 runs. The Men in Green are currently on a winning spree and would like to continue against Australia in the semi-final. If they manage outfox the Aussies, they will make it to the finale for the third time in T20 World Cup history.

