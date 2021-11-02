T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan Can Beat England, Predicts Kevin Pietersen

As England won their fourth match in a row in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, former English skipper Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday predicted that only Afghanistan or Pakistan can defeat the English team. However, he added some conditions for his predictions to turn into reality. Pieterson asserted that pitch conditions will be playing a big role in upcoming matches. England have won all their league matches in the super 12 round of the tournament and now claimed the top spot in the point table of Group 1.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

In a tweet, former right-handed batter of the England team said that only two teams — Afghanistan and Pakistan — can defeat England, only if the match is held on a used wicket. Drawing a comparison between the situation of the England team to that of the Chelsea football club in the English Premier League (EPL), Pietersen went on to say that the England team should be given the trophy straight away.

Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup. BUT and it’s a BIG BUT, the game would have to be played on a used wicket in Sharjah.Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy like Chelsea should be handed the EPL trophy RIGHT NOW!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) November 2, 2021

While England are in group 1 of the super 12, Afghanistan and Pakistan are in group 2. Currently, side led by Eoin Morgan are on the number 1 position in the points table of group 1 with 8 points. Pakistan and Afghanistan are on number 1 and number 2 positions respectively in the points table of group 2.

England continue to beat opponents in the ongoing tournament while displaying an all-around performance. From excellent fielding to impressive bowling attack and power-hitting knocks of batters, England are thrashing their opponents.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan Urges Fans to ‘Respect Rules’, Avoid Crowd Trouble During IND vs AFG Clash

In their match against Sri Lanka last night, England defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. England opener Jos Buttler is ensuring a great start for his team. Last night, he smashed a six on the final ball of their inning to register a century. He scored 101 runs in just 67 balls. It was his maiden ton in T20I.

Powered by Buttler’s knock, England scored 163 in 20 overs. Later, England restricted Sri Lanka to 137 and registered their fourth win in a row.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here