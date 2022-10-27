T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam Takes Stunning Catch vs Zimababwe - Watch

Babar Azam produced a moment of magic as he plucked a brilliant out of thin air in the T20 World Cup, to send back Zimbabwe’s Regis Chakabva off Shadab Khan at the Perth Stadium on Thursday.

On the last ball of the 14th over of the Zimbabwe’s innings, Pakistan spinner Shadab, having dismissed Sean Williamson the previous delivery, tossed it up outside off to new batter Chakabva.

With the ball spinning sharply away, Chakabva tried to defend his first ball at the crease but ended up pushing it at it and ended up tickling the ball ever so slightly. It deviated at such an angle that many in the slips would think twice about diving after it. But not Babar. He leapt to his right and held onto the ball while almost halfway down his fall.

Chakabva was sent back for a golden duck and Shadab finihsed his spell with three wickets to his name.

Zimbabwe had elected to bat first and Wesley Madhevere and skipper Craig Ervine used the pace of Pakistan’s seamers to good effect with a string of boundaries in a 42-run stand.

Ervine smashed Naseem Shah for two delightful fours but mistimed an attempted pull off Haris Rauf to be caught out for 19 off 19 balls.

Wasim justified his selection in place of batsman Asif Ali as he sent back Madhevere trapped lbw for 17, a decision the umpires denied but Pakistan successfully reviewed.

Sean Williams survived a reprieve on nine after Iftikhar Ahmed spilled a catch at mid-wicket off pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The left-handed Williams hit a few boundaries in his attempt to take the attack to Pakistan, before he was bowled by Shadab for 31.

Zimbabwe slipped further when Sikandar Raza fell for nine off Wasim, who took one more to be on a hat-trick, before giving away two wides and a single to Brad Evans.

Zimbabwe lost four wickets on 95 — Williams, Chakabva, Raza and Luke Jongwe — before Evans took his team past the 120-run mark.

Evans became Wasim’s fourth wicket in the final over, gone for 19.

In the end with 20 overs up, Pakistan managed to strangle Zimbabwe to a paltry 130/8.

Mohammad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 4/24 with Shadab’s 3/12 not being far behind. In fact, it was Shadab who got the wicket of the oppoenent’s highest scoerer, Sean Williams, who made 31from 28 balls.

