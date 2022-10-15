T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Speaks On Jasprit Bumrah Injury

Live now
Last Updated: October 15, 2022, 07:41 IST
Melbourne
T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam among 16 captains who will address at the mega press conference on Saturday before the kick off of the tournament in Australia. Follow all live updates of the press conference of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Ending the suspense over who will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian men’s cricket squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Read More
Babar Azam is cutting the cake which was made specially by Australia’s Aaron Finch. Today’s Babar’s birthday.
When I was picked up for that tournament, I had no understanding as that was my first tournament. The game has evolved since then. If you see how it’s being played now. Back then, 140 was a good score, now teams get that in 14 overs.
Surya is in great form, hope he keeps on batting well in the middle order. He is very confident. Whenever he plays he changes the game. Hope he becomes the ex-factor.
Whenever I meet him, I ask him what car you are buying. What’s going on back in home. Our earlier generation has taught us that there is a special relationship between the two nations.
He is senior to me, ye bahut bade hai mere se. I always try and learn.
You can’t show disappointment to injuries, you need to look forward to what we can do. We have backed our other boys and we are backing them. Hope they deliver. We wanted to come here early and acclamatise to the situation. By the time we play Pakistan, we will be prepared. We don’t believe in last minute information, I don’t want to believe in telling someone at the last minute that ‘you are playing.’
Our middle order has looked good and when you get such kind of performance, you get a lot of confidence. Hopefully we will do good.
As far as we have heard, Shami is looking good. We have always wanted to manage the workload better, unfortunately it happens sometime. That’s why we wanted players in the back to give them chance.
Injuries part and parcel of the sport, we play so many matches. We always wanted to maintain our bench strength. That’s why we play new players. Shami was in the farm. He practiced a lot in NCA.
Hello and welcome to T20 World Cup 2022 presser where all the 16 captains will address the media. India’s Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Babar Azam will also be there. Stay with us as we report what every captain has to say.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Friday.
Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Blasts 61-Ball 134 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Additionally, pacer Mohammed Siraj and allrounder Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly.
Opener K.L Rahul made 74 off 55 balls, but his efforts went in vain as India lost their second practice match to Western Australia XI by 36 runs at WACA Stadium on Thursday.
Earlier Western Australia XI made 168/6 in their 20 overs, India could get only 132/8 in 20 overs, with Rahul’s 74 comprising nine fours and two sixes. The next best score in India’s innings, in which Rohit Sharma (though he was the captain), Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav did not bat, was 17 by Hardik Pandya and 10 by Dinesh Karthik.
Electing to bowl first, Josh Phillippe was taken out early by Arshdeep Singh on a pitch that had some bounce. D’Arcy Short (52 off 38 balls) and Nick Hobson (64 off 41 balls) shared a partnership of exactly 100 runs, where the duo took the spinners to the cleaners.
