T20 World Cup: 'Pundits Scared to Criticise India, They Fear Losing Their Jobs, Getting Hammered on Social Media'-Michael Vaughan

India’s ten-wicket loss to England has forced many in the media to question their tactics, especially in the shorter format of the game. Despite being home to the richest leagues in the world, the Indian team is just not being able to play the modern-day cricket that is required at the moment. While Rohit Sharma and his men managed to score just 38 runs in their opening powerplay in the big semi-final against England, the opposition had raced away to 63 runs in theirs. Some of the tactics were clearly past their sell by date.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

For instance, giving the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin a fresh whiff in the shorter format is debatable if you look at their numbers in the entire tournament.

While several former Indian cricketers have been harsh, nobody could be as blunt as former England captain Michael Vaughan who even went onto say that Pundits are scared to lose their jobs if they criticize Team India.

Also Read: ‘Ye Baat Chubhegi Agar Rohit Sharma Sunenge…’

“Nobody wants to criticise them because you get hammered on social media and pundits worry about losing work in India one day. But it is time to tell it straight. They can hide behind their great players but it is about getting a team playing the right way as a whole. Their bowling options are too few, they do not bat deep enough and lack spin tricks,” Vaughan told The Telegraph.

Vaughan has several banters going on in social media. His rivalry on Twitter with Wasim Jaffer has attracted several eyeballs. Nevertheless, the former captain didn’t hold back in criticising Rohit and his men after a lacklustre display, saying they are most underperforming white ball team.

“India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history. Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?”

“I am just staggered by how they play T20 cricket for the talent they have. They have the players, but just do not have the right process in place. They have to go for it. Why do they give the opposition bowlers the first five overs to bed in?,” he wrote in his column.

Also Read: ‘Devastated, Gutted, Hurt’: Hardik Pandya After India’s T20 World Cup Exit

He further questioned why Chahal was sitting on the sidelines. He also questioned captain and coach Rahul Dravid’s approach while defending a moderate 168.

“We know in T20 cricket the stats tell you a team needs a spinner who can turn it both ways. India have plenty of leg-spinners. Where are they? They have a left-armer in Arshdeep Singh who swings it back into the right-handers.

“So what do they do defending 168? They put on Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling outswing to give Jos Buttler and Alex Hales width. Where is the left-arm seamer swinging it in to Buttler and Hales in the first over? Madness. Cramp them for room. Do not give them a chance to get off to a flyer in the first over and settle nerves,” he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here