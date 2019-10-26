The qualifiers for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 continued on Saturday (October 26). Here's a look at the results of the day.
Group B: Ireland v Nigeria
A four-wicket haul from medium pacer Craig Young helped Ireland smash Nigeria by 8 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Batting first, Nigeria were restricted to just 66 for 9 in 20 overs, with Young bagging 4 for 13. Ireland chased it down in just 6.1 overs, with Kevin O'Brien smashing 32 off 17 opening the batting.
Nigeria opted to bat first and lost their way quickly as they slipped to 34 for 5. Joseph Adedeji (19*) and Isaac Okpe (14) shared 24 for the sixth wicket, the highest partnership of the innings. Once that stand was broken, Nigeria slipped further.
The chase was never going to be a problem for Ireland, who lost Paul Stirling for 11 in the third over. O'Brien ensured a quick finish smashing six boundaries in his knock.
Ireland are on top of Group B with four wins from six matches while Nigeria are yet to win a match after five attempts.
Group A: Netherlands vs Bermuda
Half-centuries from Max O'Dowd and Ben Cooper helped Netherlands beat Bermuda by a convincing 92-run margin in Dubai.
Batting first, Netherlands posed a daunting 206 for 3 with openers O'Dowd and Cooper smashing 58 each. The former took 41 balls while the latter took three balls fewer. Bermuda managed only 114 for 9 in reply.
Netherlands opted to bat first and had a 123-run stand for the opening wicket in just 12.5 overs. Both openers fell in a space of five balls but Ryan ten Doeschate (28 off 18) and Colin Ackermann (43* off 18) kept them going, powering them past 200.
Bermuda came nowhere close with No. 7 Kamau Leverock's 31 off 15 being the highest score. They barely managed to bat 20 overs, with Netherlands pacer
Paul van Meekeren (3 for 26) being the most successful bowler.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland, Netherlands Post Convincing Wins
The qualifiers for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 continued on Saturday (October 26). Here's a look at the results of the day.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
Fourth UAE Cricketer Suspended for Corruption, Withdrawn From Qualifier Squad
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
T20 World Cup Qualifier: Singapore Stun Scotland by Two Runs
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019: All You Need to Know
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019
SL v AUSAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019
PNG v KENDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings