Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 37, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 26 October, 2019

1ST INN

Namibia *

0/0 (0.0)

Namibia
v/s
Singapore
Singapore

Toss won by Singapore (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: ESP VS POR

live
ESP ESP
POR POR

Dubai

26 Oct, 201919:15 IST

Match 37: NAM VS SIN

live
NAM NAM
SIN SIN

Dubai

26 Oct, 201921:00 IST

1st T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Adelaide

27 Oct, 201909:00 IST

Match 38: KEN VS PNG

upcoming
KEN KEN
PNG PNG

Dubai

27 Oct, 201911:30 IST

T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland, Netherlands Post Convincing Wins

The qualifiers for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 continued on Saturday (October 26). Here's a look at the results of the day.

Cricketnext Staff |October 26, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland, Netherlands Post Convincing Wins

The qualifiers for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 continued on Saturday (October 26). Here's a look at the results of the day.

Group B: Ireland v Nigeria

A four-wicket haul from medium pacer Craig Young helped Ireland smash Nigeria by 8 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, Nigeria were restricted to just 66 for 9 in 20 overs, with Young bagging 4 for 13. Ireland chased it down in just 6.1 overs, with Kevin O'Brien smashing 32 off 17 opening the batting.

Nigeria opted to bat first and lost their way quickly as they slipped to 34 for 5. Joseph Adedeji (19*) and Isaac Okpe (14) shared 24 for the sixth wicket, the highest partnership of the innings. Once that stand was broken, Nigeria slipped further.

The chase was never going to be a problem for Ireland, who lost Paul Stirling for 11 in the third over. O'Brien ensured a quick finish smashing six boundaries in his knock.

Ireland are on top of Group B with four wins from six matches while Nigeria are yet to win a match after five attempts.

Group A: Netherlands vs Bermuda

Half-centuries from Max O'Dowd and Ben Cooper helped Netherlands beat Bermuda by a convincing 92-run margin in Dubai.

Batting first, Netherlands posed a daunting 206 for 3 with openers O'Dowd and Cooper smashing 58 each. The former took 41 balls while the latter took three balls fewer. Bermuda managed only 114 for 9 in reply.

Netherlands opted to bat first and had a 123-run stand for the opening wicket in just 12.5 overs. Both openers fell in a space of five balls but Ryan ten Doeschate (28 off 18) and Colin Ackermann (43* off 18) kept them going, powering them past 200.

Bermuda came nowhere close with No. 7 Kamau Leverock's 31 off 15 being the highest score. They barely managed to bat 20 overs, with Netherlands pacer

Paul van Meekeren (3 for 26) being the most successful bowler.

BermudaICC World T20irelandnetherlandsnigeriaT20 World Cup qualifiers

Related stories

Fourth UAE Cricketer Suspended for Corruption, Withdrawn From Qualifier Squad
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 10:42 PM IST

Fourth UAE Cricketer Suspended for Corruption, Withdrawn From Qualifier Squad

T20 World Cup Qualifier: Singapore Stun Scotland by Two Runs
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 6:18 PM IST

T20 World Cup Qualifier: Singapore Stun Scotland by Two Runs

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019: All You Need to Know
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 8:28 PM IST

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019: All You Need to Know

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019

SL v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019

PNG v KEN
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more