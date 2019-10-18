Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

T20 World Cup Qualifier: Singapore Stun Scotland by Two Runs

Singapore slipped to 7 for 2 in their innings before Dutta counter-attacked with three sixes and a four.

Cricketnext Staff |October 18, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
T20 World Cup Qualifier: Singapore Stun Scotland by Two Runs

Surendran Chandramohan's half-century and Selladore Vijayakumar's three-wicket haul helped Singapore stun Scotland by two runs in a thrilling first game of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers at ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday (October 18).

Put in to bat, Singapore made a formidable 168 for 6 with Chandramohan top scoring with a measured 56-ball 51 and Aritra Dutta smashing 32 off 15 balls. Scotland were restricted to 166 for 9 in reply, with off-spinner Vijayakumar getting 3 for 16 in 4 overs.

Singapore slipped to 7 for 2 in their innings before Dutta counter-attacked with three sixes and a four. Chandramohan stitched a 78-run stand with Manpreet Singh (26) before falling in the 17th over. the middle and lower order batsmen lifted Singapore close to 170, giving their bowlers a good chance.

Scotland raced away in their chase with their openers adding 70 for the opening wicket in 46 balls. George Munsey smashed 46 off 25 while Kyle Coetzer made 38 off 36. From 111 for 2, Scotland collapsed with Vijayakumar striking thrice in two overs.

Scotland were suddenly 125 for 5 with only Calum MacLeod fighting. He took the game deep but fell with three balls to spare. With five needed off the last ball, Alasdair Evans was run out to end the thriller.

