T20 World Cup Qualifier Wrap: Singapore, PNG and Oman Win Two in a Row

The qualifiers for the T20 World Cup in 2020 continued on Sunday (October 20), with Singapore, Papua New Guinea and Oman all making it two wins on the bounce.

Cricketnext Staff |October 20, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
T20 World Cup Qualifier Wrap: Singapore, PNG and Oman Win Two in a Row

The qualifiers for the T20 World Cup in 2020 continued on Sunday (October 20), with Singapore, Papua New Guinea and Oman all making it two wins on the bounce.

Here's a look at all the major results from the day's action.

Group A:

Singapore v Bermuda

Having stunned Scotland in their opener, Singapore won their second consecutive match by defeating Bermuda by five wickets in Dubai.

Batting first, Bermuda were restricted to 149 for 7 in 20 overs. Singapore chased it down with three balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, Bermuda were tottering at 48 for 4 in the 11th over with no momentum whatsover. Janeiro Tucker hit an unbeaten 50 off 34 to power them to a competitive total, with help from the lower order.

Singapore too were struggling at 41 for 4 in the ninth over at one stage. But Navin Param took charge, smashing an unbeaten 72 off 41 as Singapore crossed the line in the last over.

Bermuda have now lost both their matches.

Papua New Guinea v Namibia

PNG defeated Namibia by 81 runs in Dubai to top Group A, getting their second consecutive win.

Batting first, PNG scored 197 for 7 in 20 overs with Tony Ura top scoring with 71 off 42. Namibia were bowled out for just 116 in 17.1 overs with captain Assad Vala picking 3 for 19.

PNG opted to bat first and got a terrific start with openers Ura and Vala adding 125 in 12.2 overs. Vala scored 48 off 34, while Ura carried on to score a half-century.

PNG came nowhere close in the chase, with extras (20) scoring more than any batsman.

Namibia have now lost both their matches.

Group B:

Hong Kong vs Oman

Oman topped Group B defeating Hong Kong in their second match by 7 wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Hong Kong were bowled out for just 102 in 20 overs, and Oman chased it down in 17.3 overs without any fuss.

Opting to field first, Oman's bowlers called the shots after a steady start from Hong Kong. Hong Kong were 51 for 2 in 9 overs before they collapsed, with Aamir Kaleem and Khawar Ali picking three wickets apiece.

Aqib Ilyas (37) and captain Zeeshan Maqsood (24) remained unbeaten in a 60-run stand to win the game for Oman.

Hong Kong have lost both their matches.

Canada vs Jersey

Canada beat Jersey by 53 runs to begin their campaign on a winning note in Abu Dhabi.

Canada posted 176 for 5 in 20 overs with Nitish Kumar smashing 83 off 36 balls. Jersey were bowled out for just 123 in 17 overs with Jeremy Gordon and Dillon Heyliger picking up three wickets each.

Put in to bat, Canada were powered by their No. 3 Kumar, who walked in at 51 for 1 in the eighth over. Kumar smashed six sixes and four fours in his whirwind knock.

Jersey's chase was never on, barring a 32-ball 56 by Jonty Jenner from No. 4. He hit three sixes and five fours in his knock, but there wasn't much help from the other batsmen.

Jersey have played two matches, winning and losing one each.

Papua New GuineaSingaporeWorld T20 qualifiers

