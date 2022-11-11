T20 World Cup: Ramiz Raja's 'Billion Dollar Industry Team' Jibe at India After Semis Debacle

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja has taken a potshot at BCCI after India’s crushing ten-wicket loss in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Calling out India, he said Pakistan has come ahead of world cricket including ‘billion-dollar teams’ like India. While India lost to England to get knocked out, Pakistan came from the brink to beat New Zealand and enter the final.

Things have not been at their best as far as the relationship between the two cricket boards-BCCI and PCB is concerned since the day BCCI had made it clear that they won’t send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. This had angered a few of former cricketers like Wasim Akram and others. Moreover, PCB chief Ramiz had threatened that in a tit-for-tat response Pakistan may also pull out of 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Meanwhile, after India ten-wicket loss to England, Raja has taken a potshot at the BCCI calling India a ‘billion dollar industry wali team’ (Teams with billion dollar industry.)

“Aap dekhiye world cricket kitne peeche reh gayi, aur Pakistan kitna aage nikal aya hai. Billion dollar industry wali teams peeche reh gayi hai and hum jo hai upar nikal gaye hai. To koi cheez to thik kar rahey hai na hum. To usko ap enjoy bhi karein. Aur is team pe hath halka rakhe. Kyuki ap ye bhi dekhe at the end of the day ye hamare heroes hai. (we have come forwards while world cricket lags behind. Look at billion dollar industry teams, they are lagging behind. We must be doing something right. You need to enjoy that. You need to be easy on this team as they are our heroes at the end of the day.)

England prevented an India-Pakistan final by achieving the target of 169 in just 16 overs. The England opening duo gave India’s star-studded line-up a lesson in how to build a T20 innings: that there is only one way, the offensive way.

It was one match that was decided in Powerplay as India managed only 38 runs in six overs as the archaic style of safety-first approach hurt them terribly. In complete contrast, England’s top order which looked shaky throughout the league stage, smashed 63 in their six overs. The match was won and lost then and there.

