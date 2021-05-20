T20 World Cup: Salman Butt Weighs in India's Options for Opening Slot, Unsure About Prithvi Shaw

The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in India later this year. One of the big talking points, as the tournament is approaching is — who would be the openers for the team? Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt gave his opinion on the same. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Butt took a host of questions, starting with, if Prithvi Shaw could make it to the playing XI.

“It is a good headache for India that they are spoilt for choices. They have a lot of players who are very good players and can play at the international level,” said Butt.

“They currently have a set-up wherein KL Rahul opens. He also keeps wickets and that’s an added advantage for him because he’s a pure batsman who does wicketkeeping, so he brings more balance to the team. The captain has a choice to play either an extra bowler or an extra batsman or whatever he wants to do. So, I feel he will be the first choice.”

While one slot seems to be booked by Rahul, Butt went on to say that Shaw might miss out on the role of the second opener. “There is no dearth of talent in Prithvi Shaw and he has scored runs. But I still believe he is playing too many shots too early because of which he lacks consistency. Usually, they (India) go in with stable players, who are more dependable and those who mould their game accordingly. So far, we have seen that Prithvi only plays one way. He plays his shots,” reasons Butt.

Shaw had a hard time during the IPL 2020 and the Test series against Australia, where he struggled to score runs. But it was a complete turnaround during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and IPL 2021, where he scored runs in heaps. Now most likely, Shaw will find a spot in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, where Team India will play three ODIs and five T20Is.

The team for the same is yet to be announced by the BCCI.

