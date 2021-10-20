T20 World Cup: Scotland Cricket Team’s Jersey Designer is a 12-year-old Girl

As the ICC T20 men’s cricket world cup has started, several teams have come out to play in new jerseys. Indian team will also flaunt its new jersey when it meets Pakistan for its first clash on October 24. Similarly, Scotland players also started their T20 world cup journey in brand new kits. However, it may come as a surprise to many that the designer of Scotland men’s cricket team’s jersey is a 12-year-old girl.

This revelation was made by Cricket Scotland itself on Twitter. The kit was designed by 12-year-old Rebbeca Downie who lives in Haddington, East Lothian. “She was following our first game on TV, proudly sporting the shirt she designed herself. Thank you again Rebecca,” Cricket Scotalnd tweeted while sharing a picture of Rebecca wearing the jersey herself. In the picture, the 12-year-old is smiling while standing before a TV set playing Scotland’s match.

Scotland’s kit designer 12 year-old Rebecca Downie from Haddington She was following our first game on TV, proudly sporting the shirt she designed herself Thank you again Rebecca!#FollowScotland | #PurpleLids pic.twitter.com/dXZhf5CvFD — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 19, 2021

Scotland’s jersey has multiple shades of purple, with the country’s name printed across the front in white. Several users were also surprised to know that the Scotland cricket team’s jersey designer is actually a 12-year-old girl.

“And you guys [are] not kidding right? World cup kit designed by 12yo. Magical,” a user said.

Meanwhile, Scotland led by Kyle Coetzer started their T20 world cup journey by handing over a shocking defeat to Bangladesh - considered favourite in the group B. The associate nation was at 53/6 at one stage, but fought back after Chris Greaves (45) stabilised the innings with the help of Mark Watt (22).

Greaves rescued Scotland with the ball as well as he dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim at crucial stages to ensure Bangladesh fell short of chasing 141. Scotland ultimately won the match by six runs.

Scotland continued the winning momentum in its 2nd match against Papua New Guinea as it defeated the inexperienced country by 17 runs. Its next match is against Oman on Thursday.

Eight teams are fighting for four spots in the Super 12 stage. India, Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan are automatic qualifiers for Super 12.

