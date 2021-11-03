T20 World Cup: Scotland Win Toss, Decide to Bowl First Against New Zealand

Scotland won the toss and decided to bowl against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Wednesday, going by the trend being witnessed in this edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Scotland, who are at the bottom of the Group 2 table with two losses from two games, brought in Alasdair Evans in place of the injured Josh Davey. Also Craig Wallace has made way for captain Kyle Coetzer, who is back in the side after missing the previous game.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that he too would have opted to bowl first had he won the toss. The Black Caps are playing the same XI that crushed India by eight wickets in their second ‘Super 12’ game.

Playing XI:

Scotland XI: Kyle Coetzer (captain), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

