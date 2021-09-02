T20 World Cup: Selectors to Name India Squad. Who Will Be Second Spinner?

The Indian cricket team will lock horns with their English counterpart in the fourth Test of the five-match series at The Oval on Thursday. And while the team sets its eyes on a comeback after a crushing defeat at Leeds, the selectors will announce the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE. The selectors have a plethora of resources to choose from. Since only 15 players can be named in the squad, selectors may decide to send a few reserved players too.

5 specialist batsmen: In Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer, India has a solid batting line-up.

Reports suggest that Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya will be named as the two all-rounders in the squad. As far as the pacers are concerned, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will find their names in the squad. Mohammed Siraj, who has been mighty impressive in Tests, could well get a chance as the fifth seamer for the World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal is all but certain to be one of the spinners. Now, since the conditions in UAE might favour spinners, the selectors will have to choose one from Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, R Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

Reports suggest that the Indian squad will head to the UAE with some reserve players too and these include Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw and an additional bowler.

The Indian team starts its campaign with their match against Pakistan on October 24. They will then take on New Zealand on October 31, followed by a game against Afghanistan on November 3. On November 5, they will clash with the qualifying team from Super 12.

India’s tentative squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy/R Ashwin

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here