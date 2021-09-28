T20 World Cup: Selectors Worried As Three MI Players Battle Poor Form

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held immediately after the IPL and therefore, the selectors will be keeping a close eye on the players named in India’s squad. As such, there will be concerns over the form of three Mumbai Indians (MI) players Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. All the three players have not been at their best and as a result, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the number 7 spot on the points table.

Shreyas Iyer, who has been named in the reserves, can be included in the main squad as a replacement for either Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav if their poor form continues. Iyer is returning to the IPL after nursing a shoulder injury and his form in the few games that he has played has been terrific.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL title last year and many of the players in the squad were given a chance for the Indian team. While Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made their T20I debuts against England, Rahul Chahar was also given a chance to play in the ODIs. All three players have been named in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.

A BCCI source told InsideSport that the selectors are keeping a close watch on these players, adding that they are worried over the poor form of Ishan Kishan. However, with few matches still left in the IPL, they hope that all the players regain form. They are not too worried aboutSuryakumar Yadav as he has been consistent for India.

Ishaan Kishan has only managed scores of 11, 14 and 9 runs in the second half of IPL 2021 so far. This year, his average in IPL is 13.37. Last season, he scored 516 runs at an average of more than 57. Suryakumar Yadav has also not been among the runs in the second leg after managing scores of 3, 5 and 8 runs in the last three games.

