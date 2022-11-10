T20 World Cup Semi-Final, IND v ENG Weather Update: Overcast Skies in Adelaide After Last Night's Rain

India will be up against England in the second semi-final match at the Adelaide Oval, but there’s a problem: It has been raining in Adelaide. In-fact, it rained in the night and as of now, the city is under thick cloud cover. Coming back to the semi-final, India and England will be vying for a place in the final where Pakistan is waiting for them. Earlier Pakistan beat New Zealand to enter the final, and now all eyes are on two best modern-day teams who will be fighting it out provided that the weather is clean and clear.

What’s the weather in Adelaide?

Not good. The city has overcast conditions after the rain throughout the night. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has said that there are chances of morning showers in Adelaide while the match will start on 6.30pm local time. “Partly cloudy. Medium (40 percent) chance of showers in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the early morning. Winds northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon,” says the bureau on its website.

However, the chances of a washout looks minimum because there is already a reserve day in hand. So in case, the match gets washed out, the game will resume on the reserved day—which is tomorrow. If it gets washed out tomorrow also then the higher-ranked team will go through. In this case, this will be India who are top of their group while England were second in their group.

While India hasn’t seen any washouts, England had. Their crucial encounter against Australia was washed out.

India gear up to break knock-out jinx

Only two steps away from the ultimate glory, India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

While India have had better performances in the group stage compared to England, a high stakes, ‘winner takes it all’ contest like this always starts on an even keel.

England’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has already admitted that they have not play their best cricket and the Indian team needs to ensure that a Jos Buttler and Stokes himself don’t choose the semifinal to bring their A game to the fore.

History is also a bit against India when it comes to results at the business end of the ICC events.

Post 2013, Indian teams have struggled to cross the final two hurdles on multiple occasions — 2014 T20 World Cup final, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinals, 2017 Champions Trophy final and 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal.

