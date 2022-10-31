T20 World Cup Semi-Final Scenario: Tussle Among India, Bangladesh & SA in Group 2 with PAK Pushing for Chance

The T20 World Cup 2022 is getting more engrossing as the Super 12 stage nears completion. The coming week remains crucial for all the participating nations as it would decide which four teams would be through to the next round – the semi-finals. The situation is getting intense across groups with every game. And speaking specifically about Group 2, it seems to be a complete drama, especially after Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan.

There’s a lot of action to be witnessed in the next seven days but before the suspense unfolds, let’s have a look at the present scenarios.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Netherlands: The Dutchmen showed a lot of character throughout the tournament but unfortunately, they failed to leave an impact in the Super 12. With three straight losses, they are reeling at the bottom of the table with zero points and no hopes for semi-final qualification.

Pakistan: Babar Azam & Co are next in the line to get knocked out before making it to the next round. After losing two straight games, they managed their first 2 points on Sunday after beating the Netherlands. However, they still are very much in the contest. They have 2 games left which they need to win with bigger margins. At the same time, their future depends on other match results. Whosoever from the top 3 – South Africa, India and Bangladesh, lose either of their remaining matches will end up creating a slim chance for the men in green.

Zimbabwe: They are fourth-placed on the table and are ahead of Pakistan in the order. Their next two games are against Netherlands and India. It’s hard to expect them to win both ties. However, they can push for their chances under all circumstances as they hardly have anything to lose. Two victories take them to the semi-finals but if they manage only one, they can spoil the chances for Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh: After defeating Zimbabwe, Bangladesh managed to climb to the top half of the table and are currently placed 3rd. Their next two games are going to be a lot more challenging as they face India on Wednesday and then Pakistan on Sunday. To get the ticket to the knockouts, they need to win all their remaining games. If they lose either one, there will hardly be any chance to propel on the table.

India and South Africa: The tussle gets tougher when we look at the top 2 teams on the Group 2 points table. The Proteas, after Sunday’s win, are on the top with 5 points while India are second with 4.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup Semi-Final Scenario: Group A Heading for Tight Finish With Ireland In Fray

The Men in Blue will play their neighbours, Bangladesh and end the Super 12 round against Zimbabwe. Their current form doesn’t give an idea of them losing any more games, especially after the defeat against South Africa. They will definitely bounce back, and Bangladesh and Zimbabwe might face the blow.

As far as South Africa are concerned, they are very much into the semis. A will take their points tally to 7 and a ‘Q’ badge. In case they lose both their upcoming matches, then they’ll be left with the only way that will lead them back home.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here