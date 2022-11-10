T20 World Cup Semifinal: Hardik Pandya Does A Suryakumar Yadav As India Finish At 168

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did a Suryakumar Yadav as he came to India’s rescue with an explosive 33-ball 63 runs. Although, Virat Kohli scored a fifty, but it didn’t help Rohit Sharma led side who were 136/4 at the end of the 18th over. Pandya made sure India finish the innings on a high as he specifically targetted Sam Curran in the penultimate over, smashing him for 4,6, and 4.

Earlier India had to bat first after losing the toss, but they plotted along fine with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli combining for 47 runs. Moreover, Kohli, who has been the top run getter in the tournament, also got a fifty but the innings came at a premium. Meanwhile, Indian innings slowed down especially after the tenth over and by the 15th over they were just touching hundred. With the current run rate being moderate, Pandya had to take situation in his own hands as he did what Suryakumar had been doing for India—giving them a final push.

He specifically went after Sam Curran in his 18th over, smashing him for 4,6 and 4 in his last three balls. The whole over yielded 20 runs. Furthermore, in the final over against Chris Jordan, Pandya smashed a 6 and 4 before getting out in a bizarre fashion-Hit wicket.

By the time he was gone, he had smashed 63 off 33 with a superb strike rate of 190; furthermore, India had managed to post a total of 168 runs in a crucial knockout match.

To sum up the innings, Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) hit contrasting half centuries as India recovered from a wobbly start to post a decent 168 for five. Put in to bat, India had a slow start and lost opener KL Rahul (5) early but Kohli held the innings together to slam his fourth fifty of the tournament.

But it was Pandya who propped up India’s total from 100 for 3 as he blazed his way to a 29-ball fifty with two boundaries and one six in a row off Sam Curran.

