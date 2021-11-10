CricketNext

T20 World Cup, Semifinal: New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Opts to Bowl Against England: Sam Billings Comes in For Jason Roy
T20 World Cup, Semifinal: New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Opts to Bowl Against England: Sam Billings Comes in For Jason Roy

Kane Williamson wins toss and elects to bowl first against England (AP Image)

England have Sam Billings in their team in place of the injured Jason Roy with Jonny Bairstow to open the innings alongside Jos Buttler.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

New Zealand remain unchanged.

The winners will face either Australia or Pakistan in Sunday’s final.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus

first published:November 10, 2021, 19:32 IST