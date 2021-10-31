T20 World Cup: Seven Fours, Two Sixes And 54 Dot Balls - An All-round India Batting Failure

From the moment New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and put India in to bat, there seemed to be a sense of unease in India camp. Virat Kohli, the India captain, repeated the importance of starting well. He was referring to his top-order batters who failed against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener last week.

This Sunday was no different.

India fielded a rejigged opening pair with KL Rahul joined by Ishan Kishan at the top. Rohit Sharma dropped down to the third spot as did Virat Kohli who batted at No. 4.

A lot was expected from Ishan who showed blazing form during the dying stages Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2021 campaign. Rahul was the lone warrior for his IPL franchise, scoring tons of runs for them this season.

Both were back in the dug-out before the Powerplay ended.

Ishan struck one four - which turned out his only scoring shot of the night. Rahul showed spark with three fours but like his opening partner, he too holed out in the deep to Daryl Mitchell before his innings could blossom into something substantial.

Rohit was neutralised by Shaheen Afridi for a duck last Sunday. He belted a four and a six to raise hopes. And then birthday boy Ish Shodi extinguished those hopes by sending him back for run-a-ball 14.

40/3 in 7.4 overs.

By the the start of 11th over, it became 48/4 with captain Kohli’s struggle ending with a scratchy 9 off 14.

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant - the two designated power hitters found themselves in the middle with plenty of overs remaining. But neither used the opportunity to build something significant.

Ravindra Jadeja did was Ravindra Jadeja does. An unbeaten cameo that adds 20-30 runs more than anticipated. He added 26 of those in 19 deliveries but his predecessors’ utter failure meant his effort could only drag the final total to 110/7.

Of the 120 legal deliveries, 66 were those from which India batters managed to score something. And what does that mean? Yup, 54 were dot balls. Or Nine Overs without scoring a single run.

And a total of eight fours were scored - three of them by Rahul, two from Jadeja. A total of two sixes were hit - one by Rohit and the second by Jadeja.

And then there was a period lasting 70 deliveries when the Indians didn’t hit a single boundary. Such was the hold New Zealand bowlers had on them in Dubai.

No wonder, Michael Vaughan was quick to make a damning assessment of India’s early exit from the semi-finals race.

“India could be on the way out of this #T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong," wrote Vaughan on his Twitter account.

While Vaughan has in the past riled up Indian fans with his controversial opinions, this one just might find a universal acceptance.

