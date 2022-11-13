T20 World Cup: 'Shame That Indian Players Don't Play In International Leagues'-Alex Hales

After India’s loss to England in the semi-final, several pundits had mentioned how England’s success had something to do with their BBL experience. In-fact, 10 out of 11 who took field against India had at least a season of BBL experience and it showed. Alex Hales who led England chase had played a lot of cricket on this very ground and he knew the dimensions inside out.

On the other hand, several top Indian players had hardly played any T20 cricket Down Under as BCCI doesn’t allow them to play in international leagyes. In the end, the head coach Rahul Dravid also mentioned the BBL factor and said that the timings of BBL clashes with the domestic season.

“I mean, sure, there’s no doubt about it, the fact that England… a lot of their players have come here and played in this tournament,” Dravid said, “and it certainly showed. It’s tough. I think it’s very difficult for Indian cricket because a lot of these tournaments happen right at the peak of our season.”

“I think it’s a huge challenge for us. Yes, I think a lot of our boys maybe do miss out on the opportunities of playing in a lot of these leagues, but if you were to… it’s really up to the BCCI to make that decision, but the thing is it’s right in the middle of our season, and with the kind of demand there would be for Indian players, if you allowed all the Indian players to play in these leagues, we would not have a domestic cricket. Our domestic cricket, our Ranji Trophy, would be finished, and that would mean Test cricket would be finished.”

Meanwhile, coming back to Hales, the elegant right-hander was dropped from 2019 World Cup and spent a lot of time playing T20 leagues across the world—BBL, PSL, and this only sharpened his batting in the shorter format. When he was asked about the situation about the Indian players, he replied that ‘it’s a shame.’

“It’s a shame that Indian guys don’t get a chance to play in different leagues,” he said. “It would be good for everyone, benefit them and benefit the leagues to have the best players in the world playing.

“[Adelaide] is a ground where I’ve played a lot of cricket in the past and enjoyed some success. To have that sort of mindset before you head out there on a big occasion probably settles the nerves a bit and gives you confidence that you can put on a performance like that.

“Anytime you get the chance to play in foreign conditions makes you a better cricketer and makes you understand those conditions. Hopefully going forward, they get a chance to play in different leagues. It’s definitely helped me, for sure.”

