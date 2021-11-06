T20 World Cup: Should've Played First Game on My Birthday, Jokes Virat Kohli After Rare Toss Win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday as Men in Blue took on Scotland in their fourth match of the ongoing 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. In an interesting co-incident, Kohli also won his first-ever toss in the marquee ICC tournament on Friday. Before their match against Scotland, Team India played three games and Kohli lost all thethree tosses, giving the opposinng team an optionto deliver the first blow. After the toss, while speaking to the official broadcasters, even Kohli found this co-incident amusing as he joked that they should have had played their first game on his birthday.

“Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday," Kohli said.He also gave an update about the team and his decision to drop Shardul Thakur from starting XI to play three frontline spinners.

India vs Scotland match:

Put in to bat first, the Scotland team was not able to counter Team India’s lethal bowling and they were bundled out for 85 runs in 17.4 overs. George Munsey top-scored with the bat for the Scottish side, scoring 24 runs off 19 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin also picked one wicket.

In reply, Team India chased down the target with utmost ease in 6.3 overs with eight wickets to spare. KL Rahul starred with the bat for India, scoring 50 runs off 19 balls at a strike rate of 263.16. Rahul’s knock was laced with six fours and three sixes.

With this win, Team India moved to the third spot in the table. However, to qualify for the next round, they still need to win their last game against Namibia and hope New Zealand loses their match against Afghanistan.

