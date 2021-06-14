T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly in Mumbai to Discuss Tax-exemption Issue

The BCCI is leaving no stone unturned to be able to host the T20 World Cup in India, in October-November. But the biggest roadblock for that to happen is the tax-exepmtion issue, to which the board has to reply to the ICC by Tuesday. According to a report in ANI, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is in Mumbai to discuss the same.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the former India skipper is in Mumbai to discuss issues related to hosting the showpiece event. “Sourav is in Mumbai as BCCI needs to discuss important matters around hosting the World Cup. The matter of tax exemption needs to be cleared to the ICC by tomorrow while the issue of hosting the tournament needs to be decided on by June 28. So, a couple of important decisions are set to be taken in the next few days," the source explained.

Also, the BCCI is already in talks with ECB for hosting the World Cup. While UAE has three main venues, a new player in Sri Lanka has also emerged. More interestingly, the SLC had also made its intentions known to assist the BCCI in hosting the remaining of the 14th edition of the IPL in the September-October window. Sources further said the host broadcasters could back India if they do wish to look at Sri Lanka as an option.

“See, these are tough times and with COVID-19 it is an ever-changing situation. So, don’t think the host broadcasters would mind backing BCCI if they look at Sri Lanka as an option to host the showpiece event. Keeping options open is not a bad thing," the source said.

Earlier, the ICC had confirmed that BCCI would retain the hosting rights, even if the tournament is moved out of India.

“A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played," the ICC said in an official release.

It was also dicussed that the decision regarding the same will be taken in June.

