T20 World Cup: Started Hitting the Ball and Never Stopped, Says Suryakumar Yadav after Another Whirlwind Knock

Suryakumar Yadav light up the Melbourne Cricket Ground with fireworks yet again with a whirlwind half-century with the help of KL Rahul’s second successive fifty, as India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav’s half-centuries had carried India to 186/5 in 20 overs as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs in their final Group 2 match in Super 12 stage. Having already booked their place in the semi-final, India set up a clash against England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on November 10, while Pakistan will face-off against New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 9.

After Rahul gave India a good start with his 35-ball 51, laced with three fours and as many sixes, including a 60-run stand off 48 balls for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, they fell into a mini wobble ahead of the last five overs stage coming in.

But Suryakumar changed the tempo of the match yet again with absolutely insane striking of the ball, smacking six fours and four sixes in a death overs batting masterclass at a strike-rate of 244 to end up with 61 not out off just 25 balls. His belligerent knock, laced with his trademark scoops and mesmerizing lofted shots, meant India got 79 runs in the last five overs.

“I think the plan was very clear when me and Hardik were batting together. He said we should take a positive route and we started hitting the ball and never stopped. I think the atmosphere in the team is really nice and so is the build-up towards the knockout, really looking forward to that game,” Suryakumar Yadav, who was the adjudged as the player of the match, said at the post match press conference.

In fact, Suryakumar become the first ever India batter to score 1,000 runs or more in a calendar year as he now has scored 1026 runs in 28 matches at 44.60 so far in 2022 which is the most by any batter and has scored a century and six half-centuries.he reaffirmed his status as world’s number one T20 batter with the help of six fours and four sixes.

The last five overs yielded as many as 79 runs and bulk of them were scored by the Mumbaikar.

The casual ramp shot to guide left-armer Richard Ngarava’s full-toss behind third-man, the slog sweep behind square using the pace of the delivery or the imperious inside out loft over extra cover of Tendai Chatara, Surya oozed class with each and every shot.

But certainly, the unforgettable ones were the last over slog sweeps off Ngarava as Surya fetched the deliveries outside the off-stump and deposited them behind deep fine leg.

If that was not enough, he finished with a six over fine leg.

Answering the question about how he manages to produce such innovation, Suryakumar said: “My plan has always been clear, I do the same thing in the nets, I practise the same shots. I bat according to the situation and what the team needs.”

He had recently became just the second India player to hold the No.1 spot on the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Player Rankings for T20I batters.

The 32-year-old’s rise to the top comes less than 20 months since he made his international debut, as he said: “It feels really good, to be there (number 1 ranked T20I batter). You got to start from zero everytime, that’s what I think.”

