T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar in Awe of Shoaib Akhtar’s Massaging Skills

While the fans are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated match between arch rivals India and Pakistan, former cricketers of the two nations had some downtime with each other. Ahead of the sizzling clash, former Indian legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and others were seen chilling with former Pakistan opener Zaheer Abbas and pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

While the photos of their casual meeting have already gone viral, as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ shared some photos of his rendezvous with the legends of the game, another picture is now doing rounds and it comes from Gavaskar. The batting maestro took to Instagram to share a photo of a room filled with greats of the game, however, it was his caption to the story that grabbed everyone’s attention.

The photo shows Pakistan speedster giving a massage to the former Indian opener. They appear to be in a happy mood as they can be seen smiling in the picture. Praising Akhtar’s massaging skills, Gavaskar wrote, “He could seriously hurt you with the ball but boy, those hands give the best ever shoulder massage!"

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Gavaskar (@gavaskarsunilofficial)

This group of legends met up for a discussion on the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, scheduled to take place on October 24 in Dubai. Earlier, the former pace legend had shared couple of pictures of him with the former greats of the game on Twitter. In the caption he wrote, “Chilling with the best of the best. The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev. All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla.”

See them here:

Chilling with the best of the best.The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev.All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla. #Pakistan #India #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wmXj6XESMw— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 16, 2021

Team India will kickstart their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey against arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 24 in Dubai. Meanwhile, all eyes are on this upcoming high-octane encounter between the Men in Blue and Men in Green as the two Asian neighbours take on each other in a sport which is a national pastime in both the countries.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here