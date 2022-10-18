T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Tells Batting Partner 'Not in the Mood' to Hit Out, Gets Out Next Ball | WATCH

India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life. Coming into the T20 World Cup, he has been among the runs and it all started when he slammed that century against England at Trent Bridge in one summer evening in July. Although India lost the match, SKY came into his own. Since then he has scored runs against all the opposition like England, West Indies, South Africa and Australia. Talking about Australia, he scored a fifty in the T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Gabba where India edged their new arch-rivals by just 6 runs.

Meanwhile, he scored a fifty and stayed till the last over so that India end up scoring 180 runs on the board. Moreover, he was out top edging full toss straight back to Kane Richardson, but not before revealing how he felt like. The stump mic caught him telling his batting partner that he doesn’t want to play anymore. Perhaps, he was tired after another half century!

“Maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar” (I’m just not in a mood to be hitting today, man). He had gotten to his half-century by smashing a four towards extra cover, but as it turned out, the very next ball, Suryakumar perished. He had completed his fifty on the last ball with a boundary.

Earlier, the Indian batters enjoyed the pace and bounce of the wicket, especially Rahul who scored the bulk of the runs in the powerplay, taking his team to 69 for no loss. But then the wickets started to fall with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both losing their wickets. Nonetheless, after KL Rahul, Surya took matters into his own hands, slamming 50 off 33 balls which came at a strike rate of 151. Unlike KL, whose strike rate had come under scrutiny, SKY has been scoring runs at a rapid rate all along.

Coming into the T20 World Cup, he had fine 69 in the series-decider against Australia in Hyderabad which India won by six wickets and followed it with knocks of unbeaten 50 and 61 against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati respectively. In all these matches, Suryakumar scored at a strike rate of almost 192, 152 and 278 respectively.

