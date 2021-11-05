T20 World Cup: Team is Moving in The Right Direction, Feels Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka

A clinical Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 20 runs in their Super 12 match T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. With this loss, defending champions West Indies have been knocked out of the tournament.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was a happy man after their win. “A very good victory, the youngsters have worked hard to get this win and I’m happy for them," he said at the post-match presentation.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka - Highlights | Report

Riding on attacking fifties by Charith Asalanka (68 off 41) and Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41), Sri Lanka posted 189/3 in 20 overs. Apart from Asalanka, Kusal Perera (29) and Dasun Shanaka (25) also made contributions with the bat for Sri Lanka.

“I knew they had potential (on Nissanka and Asalanka), they have worked hard, they have a long career, and a lot of cricket to come. They’ll have a place in every team," Shanaka said.

In reply, a sparkling fifty by Shimron Hetmyer (81 not out off 54) went in vain as West Indies managed 169/8 in 20 overs, losing by 20 runs. Apart from Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran also played a fighting knock (46 off 34) but it was not enough.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2/19), Binura Fernando (2/24) were the main wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

Dasun Shanaka was full of praise for his bowlers, saying: “The bowlers were on the spot, as they have been for major parts of the tournament."

“The team is moving in the right direction, the fans have been behind us throughout, we are thankful for them, everyone here and around the world. He is a gem (on Wanindu Hasaranga), a superstar in the making. It’s still the start of his career. He needs to be protected as he’s a real prospect in world cricket," Shanaka added.

Sri Lanka finished their campaign with 4 points from their five games as West Indies will face Australia in their last game on Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here