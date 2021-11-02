T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma Has His Eyes Set on England Clash as South Africa Aim to 'Make Amends'

It was a good day at the office for South Africa as they comprehensibly beat Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match to consolidate second place in Group 1. The South African pacers led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje set the platform for the batting unit to wrap up an easy win over Bangladesh. However, the South African skipper’s focus was on the upcoming high-profile clash with table toppers, England.

“Big game. England… we need to play our best cricket. They have had the better of us of late. We would like to make amends." said Bavuma after the match.

Delhi Capitals duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took three wickets each, while Dwaine Pretorius and Tabraiz Shamsi took one and two wickets, respectively, to help restrict Bangladesh to 84.

“Yes, it was a good day for us. Obviously the conditions were good for the pacers. Good effort with the ball, then clinical with the bat I would say. Excites us to have KG and Nortje bowling in such conditions, reminds us of playing at home," said South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma after the match.

“Blessed to have both of them in our side. One guy is touching 150, the other guy has all the skills and bowls high-speeds too," he added.

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa’s strike bowler, was also happy with his and his team’s performance as hard work paid off. “The wicket obviously favoured the seamers and I am just glad that today was my day…We always train hard and today it paid off."

Rabada also heaped praise on his new-ball partner Anrich Nortje who has been consistently performing both for his country and franchises over the years.

“He (Nortje) has been in form for a long time now. He’s just riding the wave and I am so happy for him. He works extremely hard and his hard work is paying off. It’s great to be bowling with him," Rabada said.