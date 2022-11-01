T20 World Cup: 'That’s One Place Where You Feel Secure, That’s Taken Away'-Coach Rahul Dravid Says Virat Kohli 'Absolutely Fine' After Privacy Breach

On Monday, someone broke into Virat Kohli’s hotel room in a major breach of privacy. The former India captain was shocked to discover the video on another social media platform, and he shared it on his social media accounts which shows how a complete stranger had entered his five-star hotel room, making a video with the smartphone. The matter quickly picked up traction with his wife Anushka Sharma and brother Vikas Kohli coming out in unison to condemn the erratic fan behavior.

Furthermore, it was reported on Tuesday that Kohli was given the option to lodge an official complaint against the person accused, but he chose not to do so. Here it must be mentioned that the person responsible has been fired by the Crown Perth. Meanwhile when asked about Kohli, coach Rahul Dravid said that is ‘doing absolutely fine.’ He said Kohli had dealt with the whole issue in a great way.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing. It’s not very comfortable and it’s not comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat Kohli. But, yeah we have flagged it with the relevant authorities. They have taken action and hopefully, incidents like these will not happen in the future,” Dravid said at the pre match presser.

“It’s one place where you feel you are away from people’s prying eyes and without the media glare on you. So that’s one place where you feel secure, that’s taken away. This isn’t a nice feeling, but he has dealt with really fine. He is here at the training, he is absolutely fine.”

Furthermore, there have been reports of Dinesh Karthik missing out against Bangladesh. The 37-year-old jumped and landed badly against South Africa which affected his back. As a result, he had to walk off the field.

“He has pulled up pretty well, he, unfortunately, had that spasm when he jumped to collect that ball against South Africa. When he landed, he landed badly and it did something to his back. But this morning he has pulled up pretty well and he has come to training. So, we will assess him and see how he pulls up tomorrow morning after today’s net session,” Dravid said.

India will next play Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. They need to win their next two Super 12 matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to qualify for the semi-finals.

