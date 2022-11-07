T20 World Cup: 'They Thought They Got Rid of Us, But Now...'-Matthew Hayden's Fiery Dressing Room Speech

Pakistan beat Bangladesh to register last-four spot in the T20 World Cup 2022. In a dramatic turn of events, the Men in Green, who were staring at the first-round exit, were back in contention after South Africa lost their last group game to the Netherlands. This meant both Pakistan and Bangladesh were back in contention! Later, Pakistan beat Bangladesh to knock them out.

This must have been inspirational for the Men in Green as they were slammed back home for their poor start to the tournament after they lost their opening games against India and Zimbabwe.

“If not for Dutch, perhaps, well not perhaps, we’re not here. Now we’re here and it’s powerful because no one wants to see us here and that’s the element of surprise that we have got the advantage of,” batting coach Matthew Hayden can be heard saying in a dressing room speech.

“There was that kind of thinking that potentially it was going to be a different result but the moment that Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, they become a real threat. There will be no one in this world, in this competition that would want to face us right now, not one. They thought that they got rid of us. Now, they’re not going to get rid of us,” Hayden said.

Earlier skipper Babar Azam also egged on his boys after they beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets.

“We had belief. We got some light and we played to ensure we got into semis today. We were excited and nervous but it did not affect our performance. Whatever happens, we have to give 100% effort. The type of performance we have put in the last 2 games, we have to continue that form only. Whatever is the task in hand of a particular person, he should finish it,” Babar said in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket’s Twitter handle.

Pakistan defied all odds to make a dramatic entry into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a clinical five-wicket win over Bangladesh after being handed a fresh lease of life by the Netherlands, who stunned South Africa here on Sunday.

Standing on the verge of an early exit from the tournament following defeats against India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage, Pakistan were handed a lifeline after the Netherlands shocked South Africa by 13 runs at the same venue earlier in the day.

