T20 World Cup: 'This is Not Only About Virat Kohli, This is About Winning the Cup'-Gautam Gambhir

Former KKR captain and one of the most successful batters in the shortest format of the game Gautam Gambhir has said the T20 World Cup is not all about Virat Kohli, however, a win will be an icing on the cake for the outgoing captain. Speaking to STAR SPORTS’ ‘FOLLOW THE BLUES’ he said: “All he would be looking for is to win the T20 competition and I’m sure that the entire team will be looking to do that as well because it’s been a long 14 years of wait. I’m sure that it’s not only about Virat Kohli that he’s going to be captaining India for the last time in the T20 format, it’s about just winning the tournament and him winning as captain will be icing on the cake.”

This was in complete contrast to Suresh Raina who had said yesterday that India must win T20 World Cup for Virat Kohli as it will be a tribute for the 32-year-old who has served Indian cricket wholeheartedly.

Gambhir also opined that inclusion of MS Dhoni is only going to benefit the youngster as Mahi comes with loads of experience. “To share his experience with some of the young guys who are playing their first World Cup, which is going to be very important because playing in the World Cup is a completely different piece. So, you would need that experienced someone who’s been there done that. So, MS could definitely try and share all his experiences with some of the young cricketers.” He also added that Jasprit Bumrah is the X-factor available to Kohli. “Reckon that KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Chakravarthy and probably a X factor, which will be Jasprit Bumrah,” Gambhir signed off.

