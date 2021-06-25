T20 World Cup to Kick Off on October 17; Final on November 14: Report

The ICC T20 World Cup is set to take place from October 17 onwards-which is just two days after IPL final—in UAE and will culminate with the big final on November 1,4 a report in ESPN Cricinfo has stated. The UAE will have a busy schedule as it will not only host the remainder of IPL 2021, but also the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile the IPL begins on September 19 and culminates on October 15 which means the big tournament begins within 48 hours of IPL Final.

While the BCCI is yet to communicate anything officially to ICC, it has set the ball rolling especially in terms of planning the tournament. The first round of the tournament will be split into two groups and will be held in UAE and Oman.

The report states further: “Round 1, which will include 12 matches, will comprise eight teams from which four (top two from each group) would qualify for the Super 12s. Four team from this lot of eight - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea - will then progress to the Super 12s, joining the top eight ranked T20I teams."

“The Super 12s phase, comprising 30 matches, is scheduled to start from October 24. The Super 12s, where teams will be split across two groups of six each, will be played at three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. This will be followed by three playoff games - the two semi-finals and the final."

With round 1 being co-hosted by one of the venues in the UAE and Oman, BCCI is sure that it will prepare fresh pitches in the UAE ahead of Super 12s. Earlier a BCCI official told PTI that the Board had informed the ICC about its inability to host T20 World Cup in India ‘internally.’

While the UAE were always the first back-up option, Oman’s capital Muscat has been added as the fourth venue, apart from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, for the tournament. “Yes, the BCCI, during the ICC board meeting, has formally asked for a four-week window to take a final call but, internally, they have said that they would like to keep the hosting rights and wouldn’t mind the tournament being held in UAE and Oman," a senior board official, privy to ICC board developments, told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

(With PTI Inputs)

