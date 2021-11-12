T20 World Cup | 'Turning Point Was Dropped Catch by Hasan Ali': Babar Azam After Defeat Against Australia

Skipper Babar Azam revealed the turning point of the semifinal 2 of the 2021 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat to Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan, who were in control of the game till the 15th over of the innings, leaked too many runs in the business end. Matthew Wade slammed consecutive three sixes to Shaheen Shah Afridi to seal the game for Australia in the penultimate over with six balls to spare.

After the defeat, Babar said that team put up a solid show with the bat to score a formidable total in front of Australia. However, Babar admitted that it was a dropped catch of Wade by Hasan Ali in the penultimate over which was the turning point of the game.

“I thought we scored as many runs as we had planned in the first innings. I think if we give such teams a chance in the back end, it is going to be costly. The turning point was that dropped catch. Had we taken it, the scenario could have been different," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

Hasan dropped Wade near the boundary rope on the third ball of the penultimate over and after that, the southpaw smashed Shaheen for back-to-back sixes to guide Australia to the finale.

Babar, who captained Pakistan for the first time in any limited-overs ICC event, was satisfied with his team’s performance throughout the tournament.

“The way we gelled and played the entire tournament, I am satisfied as a captain. Hopefully, we’ll learn from this for the next tournament," he added.

Pakistan were the only team in the Super 12 stage to win all their matches as they beat India, New Zealand, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan to reach the semifinals.

Babar said that the players executed their roles very well in the tournament and they will continue to try and play the same way in upcoming tournaments.

“Definitely, if we’ve played so well in a tournament, we’ll gain confidence, and we’ll continue to try and play this way. The roles we’d defined for the players, they all executed very well," he said.

The Pakistan skipper also expressed his gratitude towards the fans in the stadium who backed their team throughout the match.

“The way the crowds supported us, we enjoyed it a lot as a team, as we always do, and I’m very grateful for it," Babar concluded.

