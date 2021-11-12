T20 World Cup: Ultra Edge Shows No Spikes After David Warner Walks Off Without Taking DRS- WATCH

Australia opener David Warner on Thursday played a brilliant knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final. However, the way in which he got out became one of the major talking points of the game, sparking a debate on social media.

The incident took place after the first drinks break when Warner was batting on 49. Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan came into the attack and fired a short and wide delivery. The Aussie opener went chasing after it but failed to connect. Wicketkeeper Rizwan collected the ball cleanly and appealed for caught behind. Umpire Chris Gaffaney was convinced and raised his finger while Warner too walked off nodding his head in disappointment.

To everyone’s surprise, the Ultra Edge showed no spike when the ball went past Warner’s bat. He could have taken a review but decided to walk off as he possibly had thought that he nicked the ball.

Later in the game, it was Matthew Wade who slammed a hat-trick of sixes in the penultimate over to guide Australia in to the finals. They finished the chase successfully with 6 balls to spare and win the game by 5 wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Australia wicketkeeper-batter explained why Warner didn’t go for the DRS.

“I think there was a noise. He (Warner) wasn’t sure, maybe his bat handle clicked or his hand on his bat. He didn’t think that he hit it but I think Glenn at the other end heard the noise and to be fair that out there, that was the only thing that could have been so he was potentially thinking that he (Warner) might have hit it. It’s really tough in those situations,” said Wade.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final. The high-octane game will be played in Dubai on Sunday.

