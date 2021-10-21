T20 World Cup: Unimpressed With Shadab Khan’s Fielding Effort, Babar Azam Says ‘Buddha Ho Gaya Hai’

In their first warm-up game against West Indies, Pakistan had a feasible task to chase down 130 runs, which they did with 27 balls to spare. Captain Babar Azam shined with a half-century in this effort. Apart from the skipper’s batting, what has caught everyone’s eyes is a hilarious taunt to his fast bowler Shadab Khan during the match.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Babar can be heard saying, “Buddha ho gaya” (You have got old) thrice before telling him that he is unable to affect a run-out at such young age.

Babar Jani To Shadab:-‘Bhuda hogya, Bhuda hogya,“Pean dy sri Ay Jawani Ich Run Out Ni Honda" 😂#KingBabar👑 pic.twitter.com/eGNApAWtjg— A s a D (@Asad_Labana) October 19, 2021

The incident took place on the second ball of the game when Shaheen Shah’s delivery was defended by Lendl Simmons and the batter tried to steal a run. Shadab Khan came in from the offside to attempt a run-out, throwing the ball towards the stumps diving ahead. The skipper was not satisfied with this effort and taunted the player calling him old. The comment was caught on the stump mic.

Talking about the match, West Indies batted first after winning the toss. The Kieron Pollard-led side could only muster 130 runs in their 20 overs due to a sad and sloppy start from their top order. While Andre Fletcher got out cheaply, Gayle and Simmons played at strike rates under 100. A late onslaught by Skipper Pollard too could not help the score to a respectable position.

Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets for 21. After this, it was an easy chase for Pakistan who won the game by 7 wickets. Pakistan however did face disappointment in the second practice match against South Africa, losing the match by 6 wickets in the high-scoring encounter.

Pakistan will now face India on Sunday, October 24 in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. The clash between the arch-rivals will commence at 7:30 pm.

